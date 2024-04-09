22-year-old woman found after going missing for almost two days

Police have located missing 22-year-old Ngā-Hou-E-Whā who was last seen on Sunday afternoon in Māngere, South Auckland.

According to police, “she is safe and well.

“We thank the public for the information received to assist in locating her.”

Clive, 22, has been missing for over a month. (Supplied/ Police)

Police are still looking for missing 22-year-old Clive, last seen in the Cannons Creek area in early March.

His whānau and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

“Anyone who has seen Clive or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, and reference file number 240407/0486.”







