Northland Māori students can apply for $5000 scholarship to study technology

In an effort to empower rangatahi the Daniel Karehana Te Hapori Matihiko Memorial Scholarship for Technology has started for Māori nationwide who are keen to study technology.

Being run by RIPA Global, the scholarship aims to support rangatahi on their educational journey in the field of technology.

RIPA Global said technology is not just a tool, it is the mahi of change, driven by courage, togetherness, collaboration, vision and action. These qualities are deeply ingrained in the fabric of Māori culture, making technology a natural and comfortable avenue for exploration and innovation.

The sponsors of this scholarship, Angel Doner, Sara Smeath (chief executive/co-founder, CiRCLR Ngā Puhi), Kale Panoho (managing director, Rugby Bricks Ngā Puhi), Taikawa Tamati-Elliffe (Ngāi Tahu), Robyn Kamira (Te Rarawa) and Mel Gollan (Te Rarawa) (founder/chief executive RIPA Global), all of Māori descent, have experienced first-hand the challenges in accessing education.

They recognise the transformative power of the technology industry in empowering individuals and communities.

The Daniel Karehana Scholarship for Technology is their commitment to providing opportunities for rangatahi to thrive in technology. The initial seed money for this scholarship comes from the awards received by the sponsors in the 2023 Te Hapori Matihiko Awards.

Eligible applicants must whakapapa Māori and aged between 15 and 22. The scholarship, valued at $5000, will support recipients in advancing their studies or work in technology.

There are two ways to apply, either digitally or a handwritten application. Candidates who are applying digitally are invited to fill out the application form available at https://forms.gle/HqJbLBJB44KrcCZCA .

For those without digital access, handwritten applications will be accepted and can be mailed to RIPA Global Daniel Karehana Scholarship, 40 Taranaki St Level 2, Te Aro 6011, Wellington.

Applications close on April 30, finalists will be announced by May 31 and the winner will be announced live at the Te Hapori Matihiko Awards ceremony on June 22.

The judging criteria will focus on candidates’ passion for technology, their envisioned educational path and how their future endeavours will benefit the Māori community. Academic achievements are not a prerequisite for this scholarship, as RIPA Global’s goal is to break down barriers to knowledge access.

Daniel Karehana was the chief executive and founder of BlinkPay. He previously worked at Ngāti Paoa Group Investments as chief executive. Karehana attended Auckland University of Technology and the University of Auckland.

