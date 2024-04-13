Tūpuna Maunga Authority recognised with recreation award

Auckland’s Tūpuna Maunga Authority has been awarded the 2023 Recreation Aotearoa Whāiao Māori award, in recognition of its dedication to upholding mana whenua values, fostering community engagement, and enhancing the mauri of its maunga at its new whānau ātea on the Māngere maunga.

“Everything we do here is authentic and gives visibility and life to our maunga,” Tūpuna Maunga Authority mana whenua representative Karen Wilson says.

The area on Te Pane o Mataoho offers a amāra hūpara (Māori playground), skate space as well as a basketball court, a kī-o-rahi field and even a community hāngi pit.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority worked with hāngī master Rewi Spraggon, and he will be working with groups that want to hold hangi banquets to raise funds for charities.

“It’s not just little ones, not just adults, but all of the whānau should be able to come here and play or relax or do what they want to do as a whānau,” Wilson says.

Recreation Aotearoa outdoor programme manager Kieran McKay says the award symbolises bringing people together.

“It comes from the forest and where there are links to the forest, looking after each other,” he says.

Tūpuna Maunga Authority chairman Paul Majurey expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that contributed to this recognition.

He emphasised the importance of the Whānau Ātea and hāngī pit within the broader context of cultural revitalisation and community engagement, aligning with the values and vision outlined in the integrated management plan and strategies.