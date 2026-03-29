Carving workshop turns first-time artists into public exhibitors in Māngere

An example of artwork created during the Adullum Art woodcarving workshop.

A free woodcarving programme in Māngere is giving first-time artists the chance to turn culture and personal stories into art.

The programme, Adullum Art workshop, culminates in a public exhibition this weekend.

It is run out of Whare Koa and backed by the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board. It offers a 10-week course for beginners, finishing with a display at Māngere Arts.

A free Adullum Art woodcarving programme at Whare Koa Māngere is helping participants reconnect with their culture and identity.

Tutor Salā Sio Laumatia, who runs the programme, says carving has long been a way for young people to express themselves.

“It was a good way for young people to tell their story,” he said.

Salā began carving with youth in Ōtara in 2009, using projects to raise funds for trips and learning resources otherwise unavailable. Over time, it became a form of therapy.

“I’ve been using it as a way of helping young people tell their story… it was almost like a therapy,” he said.

Now in its fourth cohort at Whare Koa, the programme has expanded to include adults, many of whom are reconnecting with creativity after years away from art.

“There are so many of my generation that are artistic… but life happens. You raise families, and there’s almost no time to do anything with art,” Salā said.

Participants create three pieces: a personal carving, a gift for someone, and a final piece for public display.

Around 15 works will be showcased this weekend. “Having their artwork in a public space is a first for them,” Salā said.

Casper Nassau, a Cook Islands participant, said the experience was a transformative moment.

“Once that first stroke went through the wood and made that first line… everything opened up… that’s what changed everything for me,” he said.

Salā Sio Laumatia, who leads the Adullum Art woodcarving programme.

“A lot of our cultural stuff was taken away… to try and revive it and bring it back… that’s what was important to me.

“It just shows our identity… and brings people closer to who they are.”

For Marley Volau, of Fijian and Māori heritage, carving offered a path to healing.

“It started to fill that void I had filled with alcohol and substances,” he said.

“The carving workshop helped me reconnect with my Polynesian roots,” Volau said.

“I never thought I would have my art on display… I never thought I’d even be in the building.”

Sepa Iosefo, programme coordinator, said the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board funds cover facilitation, venue use, and exhibition resources.

“Adullum Art has been operating at Whare Koa since Term 1, 2025,” Iosefo said. “The programme strengthens local participation, builds community capability, and creates safe, supportive spaces where people can connect, learn, and thrive.

“It reflects the Local Board’s commitment to enhancing community wellbeing through inclusive, culturally grounded initiatives that support whānau to learn, connect, and grow.”

Participants take part in the Adullum Art woodcarving programme, now in its fourth cohort, with work set to be exhibited at Māngere Arts Centre.

Alf Filipaina, Manukau ward councillor, praised the initiative. “Anything that allows our community, young and old, to be part of their culture is going to be beneficial,” he said.

“Identity is so, so important. Cultural identity is even more important because you want to know where you come from.”

Filipaina also acknowledged the role of local support in making spaces like this possible.

“Congratulations to the local board and also to the Māngere Arts Centre… It’s testament to our community just wanting more ways to connect with their culture,” he said.

Salā said he hopes the public leaves feeling inspired. “If anything, I just want people to be inspired… and to learn something that’s been passed down through generations,” he said.

The exhibition will be held at Māngere Arts Centre on Saturday, March 28, from 11 am to 1 pm.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.