Stuff staff unaware of owner’s bid for Newshub

Staff from Stuff and Newshub were both surprised today to find out about the deal between Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and Stuff Group today, which will see a new channel three 6pm bulletin.

Stuff staff told Te Ao Māori News no one at Stuff knew they were placing in bids for the brand.

The arrangement will come into effect on Saturday, July 6, which is a day after the date announced for Newshub’s official closure.

NZME, the owner of NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB, earlier made its own bid for the company but lost out to its nemesis Stuff.

The Stuff-made show will broadcasting hour-long shows for weekdays and 30-minute shows for the weekend.

Stuff will also take over of Newshub’s website and will drop the brand.

Staff from both media companies had a meeting this morning to confirm the details.

Eight minutes into the meeting, Newshub reporter Michael Morrah announced it on X.

“WBD’s Glen Kyne has announced a deal’s been signed with Stuff to produce and provide a 6pm bulletin on TV3 & Three Now.

“‘Limited’ roles for ex Newshub staff. Kyne: ‘it’s important people have a choice on news at 6pm’,” he said.

WBD’s Glen Kyne has announced a deal’s been signed with Stuff to produce and provide a 6pm bulletin on TV3 & Three Now. It’ll be a one hour weekday show, half an hour at the weekend. “Limited” roles for ex Newshub staff. Kyne: “it’s important people have a choice on news at 6pm”. — Michael Morrah (@MichaelMorrah) April 15, 2024

According to the Newshub article announcing the new partnership, it said the deal didn’t disclose if Stuff would hire any of the Newshub staff about to lose their jobs., meaning almost 300 people as of now still do not have a job past July 5.

Last week in spoke with Newshub presenter Mike McRoberts last week about the official closures which he felt “aggrieved for Māori.”

“I went to and covered the hui ā-motu this year. Also Waitangi, and just thoroughly enjoyed the experience of telling those stories, of showing te ao Māori, and those opportunities aren’t going to be there anymore, and I’m really saddened by that.”