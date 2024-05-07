National and Labour say Te Pāti Māori MP went too far saying Government planned ‘to exterminate Māori’

MPs from both major parties are calling for political debate to cool, after a Te Pāti Māori MP said the Government’s changes to Oranga Tamariki showed a “mission to exterminate Māori”.

The MP for Te Tai Tokerau, Mairiameno Kapa-Kingi, made the comments during Wednesday’s general debate. Speaking about the removal of Treaty principles from the Oranga Tamariki Act, she said this showed the Government wanted to remove Māori children from their whānau, iwi and hapū.

“This Government will not waver in its mission to exterminate Māori,” she said.

“I might be tempted to change tone and say: Pai ana, get rid of Section 7AA, and while you’re at it get rid of the entire act and the rotten institution that is Oranga Tamariki, which should in fact be named matenga tamariki (killing children) because it and its predecessor has only caused strife and ruin.”

The repeal of Treaty obligations from the Oranga Tamariki Act has has caused huge concern among Māori. Children’s Minister Karen Chhour’s plan has been challenged at the Waitangi Tribunal, and her refusal to explain her motivation to the Tribunal and various Māori organisations has been challenged at the Court of Appeal.

But Labour and National leaders said Kapa-Kingi went too far in her speech last week.

“The rhetoric needs to calm down, big time, cross the whole of the political spectrum. You know, that’s really unhelpful rhetoric. We genuinely as a Government are wanting to advance outcomes for Māori,” Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said.

Labour’s Willie Jackson said he wouldn’t have used that word.

“I think that kind of language isn’t helpful and certainly not language that I agree with,” said Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has also hit out at the speech, calling it “ignorant and offensive”

In its interim report, the Waitangi Tribunal warned repealing Section 7AA could “cause actual harm” and the Government had no evidence supporting its policy.

- Stuff