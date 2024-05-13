Nine-year-old snatches junior record for biggest Yellowfin tuna

Nine-year-old Harley Jaram proudly holds the record for the catching the biggest Yellowfin tuna in the under 12′s age category.

The fish weighed 39kg and was caught on Boxing Day last year.

Harley (Ngati Awa and Ngai Tuhoe, Whakatōhea, Te Whānau ā Āpanui) had been out fishing with his dad Lindz Jaram (Whakatōhea, Ngāti Pukeko, Ngāti Awa) when he snagged the fish.

“He just loves fishing and he spends hours out on the boat all day from the sunrise to almost sunset. And then gets upset when it’s time to come home,” his mother Jade Jaram (Whakatōhea, Ngāti Pukeko, Ngāti Awa) said.

“He’s been fishing with his dad since before he could even walk properly.”

Because Harley is under 12, he’s a junior fisherman.

“It was a pending record at first and then we had to wait a few months before he got his certificate in the mail.”

Harley uses a harness to help support his back when he fishes. If he doesn’t, his back starts to get sore.

In February, Harley caught his first marlon in the One Base fishing tournament.

“It was below the weight for the prize category but the fishing club ended up giving him an award for it because of his age,” Jade said.

Harley takes some of the fish he catches to school for his teachers, she said.

Harley’s next goal is to catch a Bluefin tuna.

“It’s coming up this season for Bluefins so in the wintertime. I think that’s what he’s got on for what he wants to catch next.”

One of Harley’s favourite spots to fish with his dad is at Waihau Bay along the East coast.

Yellowfin tuna is among the larger tuna species reaching weights of over 180 kg and can be found in the open sea.



