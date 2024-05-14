‘Failure never an option’ - Ngāi Tahu mother says after earning radio broadcasting diploma

Waipounamu Te Karu is a mother of two who aspires to show her tamariki and listeners that anything is achievable with a little perseverance.

The Tahu FM announcer was the sole graduate from the South Island of the 22 recipients of the radio broadcasting diploma from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi.

Waipounamu Te Karu graduates

“Failure was never an option or a thought. I wanted to show my two tamariki and listeners that, if they work hard towards anything in their lives, it is achievable,” Te Karu says.

“It was hard work but it has paid off hugely and I am so pleased to be able to contribute more to my Tahu FM whānau,” she says.

Te Karu only regrets not studying sooner, despite the challenges of juggling employment and being a full-time mother.

“At times I felt a disconnect with the rest of my study buddies, especially because most of our classes were delivered through zoom sessions,” Te Karu says.

“But my tutor was always a phone call or email away, which I’m grateful for,” she says.

Aaron Moeke is the iwi radio lecturer at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi. He has more than 30 years’ experience in iwi radio broadcasting.





A group of this year's graduates

“I know how hard Waipounamu worked and how inspirational she is to all the other māmā out there,” Moeke says.

“I’m immensely proud of all the mahi of our graduates and I want to see a thriving iwi radio sector because that’s exactly what I believe our communities will get because of their achievements and passion,” he says.

Te Karu is determined to pursue her studies further and will be attending more wānanga reo classes to sharpen her Māori language skills.