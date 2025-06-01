Deputy PM David Seymour defends Chris Bishop’s AMA outburst

This article was first published by RNZ.

In his first act as deputy prime minister, David Seymour has defended cabinet minister Chris Bishop’s behaviour at Thursday night’s Aotearoa Music Awards.

Bishop earlier told RNZ he should have kept his comments to himself, after declaring “what a load of crap” during singer Stan Walker’s performance, which prominently featured Toitū Te Tiriti banners.

Musician Don McGlashan said he confronted Bishop at the event, telling him to “shut up, you dickhead”.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Seymour defended Bishop’s statements and denied the hubbub had distracted from his big day.

“Only the people watching or reading your news can decide that, and I suspect that there’ll be people who think Bish was absolutely right, people who think he was wrong, people who don’t care... each person will make up their own mind.

“Just because you become a senior minister, it doesn’t mean you should stop having opinions and it might well be that, based on [what] Chris saw in that moment, he was correct. It may be that people will agree with him.”

In a statement to RNZ, Bishop admitted he said something about performative acclaim and said “what a lot of crap”. He said it referred to what he called the overtly political branding on display.

“On reflection, I should have kept my thoughts to myself,” he said.

A spokesperson for Christopher Luxon told RNZ the prime minister had nothing further to add to Bishop’s statement about the incident.

‘Any position in politics is only an opportunity to be good and do good’

ACT leader Seymour took over from Winston Peters as deputy prime minister at a ceremony at Government House in Auckland on Saturday.

Seymour promised to remain “quirky”, as he stepped into the role, although he declined to elaborate on what that meant.

“Well, the great thing about quirkiness is it’s spontaneous, it sometimes just happens. Anyone who plans to be quirky is, to quote Don McGlashan, a bit of a dickhead.”

Seymour vowed that, as he took over the new role at the halfway point of the current government, he would keep speaking freely.

Seymour said the transition - in most respects - would be “business as usual”.

“I’ve actually been the acting prime minister several times and we’re all still here, so don’t worry.”

He admitted feeling the position was largely symbolic.

“Any position in politics is only an opportunity to be good and do good, and I will be judged by how much we deliver for the people of New Zealand, all of the people - those who support ACT and those who don’t.

“However, I also believe that for many people who never ever thought an ACT leader could be deputy prime minister, there is some significance in the position.”

Reflecting on his career to this point, Seymour poked fun at his history.

“If I’ve proved anything, it’s that anyone can dance, not always that well, but well enough to earn people’s respect and give a lot of entertainment along the way.”

Seymour was featured on Dancing with the Stars NZ in 2018, in which he finished fifth.

- RNZ