Te Ao with Moana host adds new media award to growing collection

Te Ao with Moana host Moana Maniapoto (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Pikiao) has a new media award to add to her growing collection.

At Friday evening’s Voyager Media Awards in Auckland, which recognise Aotearoa’s best journalism, Maniapoto received the Tohu Kairangi Award, alongside joint winner Mihingarangi Forbes (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Paoa).

The award recognises excellence in storytelling, understanding of mātauranga Māori and sensitivity in dealing with kaupapa Māori.

Judges Māni Dunlop (Ngāpuhi) and Mike McRoberts (Ngāti Kahungunu) praised Maniapoto and the whole Te Ao with Moana team’s “enticing” work.

“Moana Maniapoto and her producers at Te Ao in their entry have yet again exhibited the imperative role our Māori journalists play in creating not only enticing pieces of work that have you hooked and bookmarked on your browsers, but resources and archival content that will be forever treasured.”

The judges made special note of Maniapoto’s “warmness” and “entertaining yet hard hitting approach” in her work, including in her kōrero with lifetime Māori advocate, Titewhai Harawira, in what would be the then 90-year-old’s final interview before her passing last year.

The award is Te Ao with Moana’s fifth win in five years at the Voyager Media Awards.