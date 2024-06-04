Auckland’s Matariki celebrations will see the biggest city-centre celebration of lights

Manu (birds) is among one of the installations. Photo: Supplied / Auckland Council / Bryan Lowe

Auckland’s city centre will see its largest-ever Matariki lighting installations this month.

Matariki ki te Manawa (at the heart), a series of immersive experiences and art celebrating te ao Māori, supported by the Auckland Council, will take place across the city centre in the lead-up to Matariki on June 28.

Tūrama will return, lighting up Queen St and Aotea Square from 9 June 9 until August and the crochet-inspired neon artworks, Taurima, can be seen above Elliott St from June 12.

Māori artists, including contemporary jazz musician Allanna Goldsmith (Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tai), will perform live music and waiata as part of a pop-up series, He Wai, on Queen St and Elliott St.

Karangahape Rd will be closed off for a streetside Matariki celebration Karanga-a-Hape on June 27.

Tūrama, the popular series of large-scale illuminated art installations returns to light up Queen Street and Aotea Square from Sunday, June 9, to Sunday, August 4.

First presented in Wellington by artists Claire O’Loughlin and Marcus McShane, an interactive video installation, Mihi, will allow people to thank those who are important to them by adding their name to a huge, animated scroll projected on Auckland Town Hall.

Mihi will be displayed from June 28-30, 6pm-10pm.

The Vector lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will also be switched on every Friday and Saturday, starting this week, from 6pm until midnight throughout June.

These activities and many more span multiple days and some will be live until September.

The streetscapes are a part of this year’s [matarikifestival.org.nz Matariki Festival] in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Manu (birds) is among one of the installations. Photo: Auckland Council / Bryan Lowe

Matariki is the name for the cluster of stars also known as the Pleiades. When it rises in the northeastern skies in late May or early June, it marks the start of the Māori new year. This year, the Matariki star cluster rising is expected to be visible at dawn by June 29.

Matariki became an official public holiday in 2021 fulfilling a pre-election promise made by the-then Labour Government.

- NZ Herald



