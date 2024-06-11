Thirteen-year-old Gisborne girl found after being missing for two days

Thirteen-year-old Sophia is safe after being found, last night since going missing Saturday evening in Whataupoko, Gisborne.

Her whānau and police had been concerned for her welfare and were urgently looking for her.

A letter from the whānau was sent out to media before she was found, it read:

“We have no words to describe how worried we are, every minute feels like an hour.

“Sophia, you are loved by so many, and we just want to hold you in our loving arms again - Our hearts are breaking.

“Please, if you see this, let one of us know you are safe or just come home, darling.”

Police are thanking everyone who contacted them with information about Sophia.