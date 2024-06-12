Keen interest in Kirikiriroa Māori ward byelection

Eight candidates are standing in Hamilton City Council’s Kirikiriroa Maori ward by-election.

·They are: Jarrad Gallagher, Horiana Henderson, Maria Te Aukaha Huata, Riki Manarangi, Danielle Marks, Donna Pokere-Phillips, Marian Ruri and Olly Te Ua.

Henderson, Manarangi and Ruri are standing as independents and Pokere-Phillips is standing for the NZ Outdoors & Freedom Party.

The vacancy in the Kirikiriroa ward occurred following the resignation of councillor Melaina Huaki.

·Nominations for the by-election closed at midday yesterday.

Voting will open on Tuesday, July 16 and close on August 7.

Voting packs will arrive for voters between Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 24.

It’s a postal vote, so Kirikiriroa Māori ward residents will receive their voting papers in the mail.

Voters need to rank and return – rank the candidates and return their voting paper in a ballot box or Post box.

For more information go to: hamilton.govt.nz/candidates.