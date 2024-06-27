Givealittle pages for fishermen reach $200k, as whānau speak of knowing exactly where bodies would wash up

Fisherman Taina Sinoti pictured with his partner Mel and her babies Ezekiel and Billie-Melanie.

Jack Higgins, an uncle of deceased fishermen Elwood Higgins, has spoken of knowing where the trio’s bodies would wash up near Māhia on Wednesday morning.

Higgins told One’s Breakfast he knew where the bodies would be located after being briefed by the Rescue Coordination Centre and explained its tracking process, which involved looking at the ocean currents to see where the men would most likely be.

He said on Breakfast he “kept” the information in his head, and members of the families went to Māhia to try to find their missing whānau late one evening.

“Me and my nephews and my son-in-law, who was really close to Elwood, we had enough of sitting around on Tuesday night. At 11pm we decided to go to Māhia and search ourselves,” he said on TV One.

Police yesterday named the trio who were found deceased on the Māhia coastline as 37-year-old Elwood Higgins of Gisborne, 33-year-old Taina Sinoti of Te Hapara, and 38-year-old Damien Macpherson of Te Karaka.

The men failed to return to Gisborne from a fishing trip as planned on Monday afternoon, and two were sighted briefly in high waves but rescuers could not reach them because of the conditions.

Yesterday four Givealittle pages had been established for the trio.

A Givealittle page to help the whānau of Taina Sinoti has so far raised over $33k

Another Givealittle page set up by Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club to support the men’s whānau has also raised $55k.

A third Givealittle page set up by friends of Damien Macpherson has already topped $111k.

And a fourth Givealittle page set up for Elwood Higgins was this morning sitting at $24k.

The three men who died were Elwood Higgins, of Gisborne, Damien Macpherson, of Te Karaka, and Taina Sinoti, of Te Hapara. Their bodies were located yesterday near Mahia.

Sinoti’s funding page has been created by Holly Hatzilamprou and as of 8am had raised $31,097.

“A treasured son, brother, husband, father and friend to so many, Taina was a pillar of strength to his whānau and the loss for them is truly unfathomable,” Hatzilamprou wrote on the Givealittle page.

“He leaves behind a beautiful young family, and we, as friends and whānau, want to do everything we can to support them through this incredibly difficult time.

“Many people have reached out wanting to help. This is a way to ease the financial burden and support Mel and her babies Ezekiel and Billie-Melanie.

“Donations will go directly to Mel and her children to help cover funeral costs and any other financial challenges they may face during this difficult time.”

Elwood Higgins, who lost his life in the sea off Māhia, pictured in August 2021.

The second Givealittle established by the Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club had reached $53,302, as of 8am.

“As the club, we wanted to offer a neutral and trusted space for anyone wanting to donate to the families directly affected by this tragedy,” the club wrote.

Macpherson’s page was set up by family friend Penelope Tyson to “help Viv and her family as they navigate through this tragic time.

“Damien Macpherson has tragically lost his life at Sea. A ray of light and love and laughter has been taken too soon. Damo leaves behind a devastated young family who have unexpected funeral costs to bear, as they try to renavigate their life that has revolved around him. Close friends have set up this page for those asking how they can help.

“Money would be used on funeral costs, ongoing support for Viv and the children.”

As of 9am, Macpherson’s page had been pledged $106, 130.

And the page established for Elwood Higgins, set up by friend Ashley Garnham had $21,650 pledged to it.

“Elwood Higgins was one of the three Gisborne men who tragically lost their lives at sea. A very treasured son, brother, father, partner and friend to all who new him. Elwood was a legendary hunter gatherer who leaves behind a beautiful young daughter. We as friends and whānau want to ensure we are doing all we can to support Elwoods whānau through this incredibly tough time,” Garnham wrote.

“Donations will go directly to Elwood’s whānau to support with tangi costs and any other financial challenges they may face during this difficult time.”

Speaking to RNZ, Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said the news of the deaths was heartbreaking for the entire region.

“Our community is in mourning. Everyone is waking up to this news and our community is right behind them.”

Stoltz said the region was experiencing some of the worst weather it had seen, which made the search difficult.

Damien Macpherson was one of the boating victims.

Their deaths have been referred to the coroner.

“Police’s thoughts are with their whānau at this incredibly distressing time,” a spokesman said.

In a post on Facebook, Higgins’ friend Ethan Bryant said, “It’s chilling to the spine to wake up to this news that one of your own has been lost”.

Riki Tana said, “Big love to you bro Elwood Higgins slayer of all slayers”.

“Rip cuzzy Elwood Higgins..condolences to all my Higgins whanau.. love to all..”

A man who appeared to be Sinoti’s father said “kuo’ ne tatau mai”, describing the death of his son in Tongan on Facebook, said Tongan-New Zealand online news outlet Kaniva Tonga.

