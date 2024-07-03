Māori All Blacks draw on 28th Māori Battalion’s ‘march to victory’

The Māori All Blacks learning an iconic waiata of the 28th Māori Battalion.

The Māori All Blacks have put their twist on the wartime anthem of the Māori Battalion’s march to victory as they come together to wānanga about Māori history and culture.

This week the team started to learn about the 28th Māori Battalion, strengthening the Māori spirit within themselves

Māori All Blacks Pou Tikanga Te Wehi Wright says instilling these stories into the team is important as they prepare for their next match

“Tēnei kapa he ope e kuhu ana ki te mura o te ahi. Engari, he ope e whakahihiko ana i te ngākau o te tamaiti Māori kei te kāinga e mātaki ana i a rātou”

“Like the Māori Battalion, this team enters their own caldron of fire. But they also light up the hearts and minds of our young people back home” he said

Lock Max Hicks (Ngai Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui) says the wānanga and learning the waiata was inspiring.

“Really inspiring, get to learn a bit more about the sacrifice our people made.”

“My great great grandfather was in the 28 Māori Battalion, George Te Kati Gardiner, he fought in Gallipoli, Crete, France, Italy”

Almost 7,000 Māori served in the world wars. Many of them died on foreign soil. But their valour and bravery have never been forgotten.

Prop Marcel Renata of Pare Hauraki says the Māori Battalion song is one of reflection

“It’s a song that we used to sing as kids growing up, everyone kind of sung it but to know a little bit more about it and to relate to the Māori All Blacks is special.”

Wright says it’s about instilling pride among the ranks, and adds that coming together both on and off the field is key.

“Mōku ake, ko te whāinga kia whakapono rātou ki tō rātou ao māori, ki whakakīkī i ngā kete o ēnei kaitākaro e pai ai tā rātou hoki ki te kāinga me te pīrangi kai anō.”

“For me the goal is for them to believe in themselves as Māori,for them to learn more so that when they go home, they’re keen to learn more.”

This Saturday, the valor and bravery of the Māori All Blacks will be on display in their second match against the Japan XV, broadcast live on Whakaata Māori and Māori+.