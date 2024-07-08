‘Consistent with stab wounds’ - Victim hospitalised in Papakura assault

A serious assault in Papakura last night has left a person hospitalised, “with injuries consistent with stab wounds.”

Police were called around 7.51pm where emergency services found a person in a serious condition.

The person was located on Subway Road and taken to hospital.

An investigation has been opened into the assault, beginning with an overnight scene examination.

Police are yet to locate the offenders, and are asking anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Police and reference file number 240707/9732.