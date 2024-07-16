Former All Black Norm Hewitt dies age 55

Former All Black Norm Hewitt (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) has died at the age of 55.

Born and raised in Hawke’s Bay, the rugby star dedicated much of the latter half of his life to helping young people achieve their potential.

His rugby career spanned 296 first-class matches and included captaincy of the Hurricanes, the Māori All Blacks, as well as Hawke’s Bay, Southland, and the Wellington Lions.

He would go on to be All Black 938.

Norm’s life was akin to a game of two halves, with his career taking a hit after his abuse of alcohol was thrust into the public light.

Hewitt used that episode to turn his life around and remove negative influences from his life, seeing enormous personal and professional growth.

He took responsibility for his past behaviour in the documentary Making Good Men, which he spoke to RNZ’s Kim Hill about in 2016.

His work saw him become a respected public speaker and work across a wide range of organisations, from Air New Zealand, to Downer Group, to NZ Steel and the NZ Army, with a major focus on staff wellbeing.

He was also a kahukura for E Tū Whānau, a Māori kaupapa that focuses on strengthening whānau to bring about change that stops violence.

Norm’s bestselling rugby biography ‘Gladiator: the Norm Hewitt Story’ sold over 30,000 copies in New Zealand upon its release in 2001.

He also won the 2005 inaugural season of New Zealand’s Dancing with the Stars, raising nearly $200,000 for Books in Homes.

Te Ao Māori News understands Hewitt was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease before his passing.

He is survived by his wife Arlene, and his two tamariki, Elizabeth and Alexander.