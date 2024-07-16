‘Matariki He Kāhui Reo’ wows audience in debut show

Hundreds packed out the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Parnell to witness the debut performance of Matariki He Kāhui Reo (Matariki, a constellation of voices).

The groundbreaking work features eight choirs, five composers, and three lyricists.

Devised by the brilliant creative team of John Rosser of the World Choir Games, Robert Wiremu, and Ataahua Papa - Matariki He Kāhui Reo celebrates the nine identified whetū (stars) of the Matariki cluster.

The visionaries behind this project have masterfully blended their talents to create a performance that transcends cultural and musical boundaries.

“It’s history in the making,” said Ataahua Papa.

“We have never had a kaupapa like this with eight choirs. None of them Māori, and to sing in te reo about Matariki is truly remarkable.”

Professor Rangi Mātāmua, who advised the creative team throughout the writing process, has been instrumental in ensuring the authenticity and depth of the performance.

Papa reflected on the journey, which began in 2020.

“We came together to share our thoughts on how we can celebrate Matariki in a way that was a little bit different.

“At that time, we were gearing up for the World Choral Symposium, which was to be held here in Aotearoa, but that was cancelled due to COVID-19. So, this has been sort of on the back burner now for four years.”

The immersive experience featured choirs, each embodying a single whetū, arranged around the glass-walled cathedral to suggest a separated but connected cluster.

Matariki herself moved among her ‘star children’ as they performed, creating a mesmerizing and dynamic visual spectacle.

“The groups include quite a diverse range of singers, but all of them gave 110%,” praised Papa.

“They really made an effort with their reo pronunciation, and their research about their songs was thorough, so they knew what they were singing about.”

Sung entirely in te reo Māori, with narration and screen translations in English, Matariki He Kāhui Reo stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and cultural celebration.

This landmark event has not only showcased the extraordinary musical talent of Aotearoa but also highlighted the enduring significance of Matariki, bridging the past and the present through the universal language of music.