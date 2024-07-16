‘Significant milestone’ - Black Ferns co-skipper signs record deal NZ Rugby

This article was first published by RNZ.

“Privileged and honoured” is how Kennedy Simon is feeling, after extending her contract with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Black Ferns through to 2028.

The four-year deal is the longest commitment signed by a women’s fifteens player in New Zealand.

The openside flanker said that it wasn’t a difficult decision, although it meant she had to quickly find an agent.

“When I spoke to Bunts (Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting) about it, it was about securing a future. I love rugby with all my heart…it’s the best game in the world and it’s quite surreal to me to come to terms with it,” said Simon.

The 23-test Black Ferns co-captain said that Bunting asked her where she saw herself in a few years, if she wanted to spend it playing rugby.

“I jumped right in with that opportunity…we’ve got things in place and I’m really happy. The black jersey is huge, and I’m going to honour it and earn it as long as it’s presented to me.”

The 27-year-old Simon is confident that her Black Ferns teammates will join her eventually with long term deals.

“I spoke to Ruahei (Demant, Black Ferns co-captain) to make sure she knew what was going on, that she knew what I was doing…I’m excited for the girls to see that this is a real career opportunity for us now. It doesn’t have to be year by year now and have that burden of the unknown.”

Super Rugby Aupiki Captains before final L-R Ruahei Demant (Blues Women), Maiakawanakaulani Roos (Blues Women) and Kennedy Simon (Chiefs Manawa)

Bunting said Simon is “a special player who is an inspirational leader, with her ‘follow me’ style of leadership. As an athlete she is a studious and really supports the next players coming through, she has a ruthless mindset when she steps over the white line. These attributes will be an integral part of our future success as a team.”

NZR Head of Women’s High Performance Rugby Hannah Porter said confirming Simon’s commitment to the Black Ferns programme is a significant milestone for women’s rugby.

“Having Kennedy commit to a long-term Black Ferns contract is the first in the fifteens game. Kennedy has been a key contributor to this team, and we are looking forward to seeing what she will continue to achieve alongside the team,” Porter said.

Despite many of her teammates and opponents in Super Rugby Aupiki either making the switch or contemplating offers from the expanding NRLW, Simon said that her only interest was the fifteen-a-side code.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about that…I’m rugby hard. I want to look forward to making the World Cup squad and continuing to grow the legacy in the jersey.”

Simon missed the Black Ferns’ latest test, a 62-0 flogging of Australia on Sunday in Brisbane. Attention now turns to their highly anticipated match up with England at Twickenham on 14 September, an occasion Simon is looking forward to.

“Their fans are passionate, brutal. I think they’ve sold about 25,000 tickets already, it’s going to be one of the biggest games of our careers.

- RNZ Sport