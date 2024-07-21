Labour leader Chris Hipkins says ICJ ruling a damning indictment of Israel’s occupation

This article was first published by Stuff.

Labour is calling on the Government to act after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal.

Leader Chris Hipkins said the ICJ ruling was a damning indictment of Israel’s occupation, and should spur the Government to do more to back international legal efforts to end the war in Gaza, and find a peaceful solution in Israel-Palestine.

“Successive New Zealand governments have called out Israel’s occupation as illegal, including in 2016 when the then-National government co-sponsored Resolution 2334 at the UN condemning Israel’s illegal settlements,” Hipkins said in a statement.

“Now the ICJ has confirmed that the occupation of the Palestinian Territories since 1968 is illegal.

“International law has a critical role to play in resolving this conflict,” Hipkins said.

“That’s why we are again calling on the Government to intervene in South Africa’s-led genocide case against Israel’s war in Gaza at The Hague, and send our top legal experts to make submissions.”

The Hague-based ICJ court said on Friday (local time) that Israel was responsible for “systematic discrimination” against Palestinians based on race or ethnicity, and breached the right of Palestinians to self-determination.

“Israel has an obligation to bring an end to its presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as rapidly as possible,” said president of the court Nawaf Salam said.

The advisory opinion issued by judges was not legally binding.

Israel had declined to take part in hearings and described the proceedings as biased and an “abuse of international law and the judicial process”.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters in April told the United Nations General Assembly the war in Gaza was an “utter catastrophe” that left the Palestinian territory a “wasteland”.

In the speech, Peters criticised the UN Security Council for failing to act decisively in response to the war, acknowledged Israel’s “belated announcements” it would provide more aid, and re-stated New Zealand’s support for a two-state solution to Israel-Palestinian issue.

In a criticism of Israeli settlement practices, Peters said New Zealand did not accept that Israel could achieve peace and security as it took more territory from a future Palestinian state.

“There is overwhelming support in the international community – including from New Zealand – for a two-state solution.”

Across New Zealand this weekend thousands were expected to gather at rallies and events, Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa national chairman John Minto said.

“New Zealand, which co-sponsored the UN resolution in 2016 should lead the way on this,” Minto said in a statement.

Events had been planned for both Saturday and Sunday and at a variety of times and locations, including the Auckland rally at 2pm at Britomart Square.

