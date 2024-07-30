Netball: Kiri Wills to take on Queensland Firebirds in Australian competition

This article first appeared on RNZ.

Kiri Wills will become just the second New Zealander to coach in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball competition, when she takes charge of the Queensland Firebirds next year.

After seven seasons as a head coach in the ANZ Premiership, Wills will be departing the Stars to take up the opportunity as head coach of the Firebirds on a two-year deal.

Current Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua was the first New Zealander to coach in what is considered the best league in the world. Dame Noeline coached the Sunshine Coast Lightning for three years, leading them to two Super Netball titles in 2017 and 2018.

Wills joined the Stars in 2018, guiding them to three grand final appearances throughout her tenure, and said she loved her time at the Stars.

“It’s been a labour of love alongside some really important players that I’ve coached throughout my career who have been with the Stars and trusted me with their careers,” Wills said.

“They’re the players who have never wavered and always stuck with me and the Stars and then there’s the players who have gone away and come back, who I really appreciate as well.”

Stars general manager Jane Bennett praised Wills for the culture she had created.

“When I came to the Stars last year, I think it was evident there was something really special within the Stars’ culture and Kiri’s been a major contributor to that,” Bennett said.

“This season was a tricky one, but the performance that was put out on the court week after week was something we could be proud of and we fought to the bitter end, showing resilience.”

Kiri Wills coaching the NZ Under-21 side. Photo: Netball NZ

The opportunity to grow as a coach and broaden her horizons in a different competition, was one Wills could not turn down.

“I can’t wait to get over there and immerse myself in it. You sit here in New Zealand and watch the SSN [Suncorp Super Netball] and watch teams like the Firebirds and always wonder what it would be like to coach a team like that and coach in front of the crowds they have. I’m going to get that opportunity, which is really exciting,” Wills said.

The Firebirds were the most successful team during the ANZ Championship era, playing in five grand finals and winning three premierships, in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

But the team has struggled in recent years and sensationally dropped coach Bec Bulley part-way through this season.

Wills will relocate to Brisbane and the stars seem to have aligned for her and her children, with Brisbane their new destination.

Former Queensland Firebirds’ captain Laura Geitz, was one of many big names at the franchise during a golden period for the side. Photo: Photosport

“We had already enrolled our kids into St Peter’s Lutheran College, Indooroopilly, which had nothing to do with me or netball, it was totally about them. The fact that the Firebirds head coach opening is in the same city my children are going to be in shows sometimes things happen for a reason and I think this is meant to be.”

The Queensland Firebirds said they were thrilled to announce the appointment of Wills.

Wills, a former New Zealand Under-21 and Fast5 Ferns coach, guided New Zealand to gold at the World Youth Cup in Botswana in 2017 and the Fast5 Netball World Series title in 2016.

Wills’ coaching experience, knowledge and strategic focus made her a standout candidate for the role, according to Firebirds chief executive Kate Davies.

“At every step of the thorough recruitment process, Kiri displayed not just her extensive netball knowledge but also her capabilities with implementing and leading a whole-of-club strategy to foster a team performance culture of the highest standard,” Davies said.

“Kiri obviously has extensive experience coaching at the high-performance level as well as a proven track record in talent identification and development having been the Silver Ferns Development Squad Coach in New Zealand for many years alongside her role with the Stars.”

Wills will be immediately engaged in discussions on recruitment for the 2025 SSN campaign as well as the process of appointing the assistant coach.