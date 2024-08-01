Parliament meeting on future of Waikato River

Senior government officials met the Te Arawa River Iwi Trust at Parliament today to discuss their commitment to environmental stewardship and the wellbeing of the Waikato River.

“Te Arawa River Iwi Trust has long been a guardian of the river, advocating for policies that protect its natural state and ensure its health for future generations,” trust chair Evelyn Forrest said.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka emphasised the importance of the iwi accord in the government’s efforts to align with local indigenous knowledge to restore and maintain the river’s ecosystem.

Potaka further highlighted the collaborative approach needed to address the challenges the six iwi connected to the Waikato River faced.

“We have prepared a plan to address this concern, ensuring collaboration with local iwi and councils in the Waikato River region,” he noted.

From an iwi perspective, Forrest added, “It’s about how we can use legislation and find that balance between development and our social conscience. We are there at the forefront, iwi is at the forefront helping to make those decisions that will protect our waterways.”

The discussions are part of a broader effort to enhance the environmental health of the Waikato River and ensure sustainable practices that benefit both the local communities and the ecosystem.

The minister is to join the Iwi Chairs Forum tomorrow in Auckland for further talks.