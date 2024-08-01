Watch: Kiingi Tūheitia welcomed at Paris Olympics with pōwhiri

Kiingi Tūheitia has officially landed in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

Welcomed with a pōwhiri at the Olympic Village on arrival, many international and national people watched on with awe.

He is the first Māori monarch to attend the Olympic games.

The NZ Olympic committee had invited Kiingi Tūheitia to support athletes after he blessed the newly-made korowai for the New Zealand flag-bearers earlier this year.

Master weaver and New Zealand Olympic Committee kuia Rānui Ngārimu told Te Ao Māori News the new korowai pays homage to the previous korowai ‘Mahutonga’, which was blessed by Queen Te Atairangikahu for the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

“It’s about providing something that allows our athletes to go out there on the world stage and represent us in the best way that they can.”

She has named the new kākahu ‘Te Hono ki Matariki’ and is to be worn alongside ‘Mahutonga’ by the New Zealand team’s flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris games.

Last week Ngira Simmonds, who is part of the King’s delegation and was in attendance today, said Māori needed to be present ahead of the flight to Paris.

“Mēnā he kaupapa Niu Tiireni ki te ao, me haere te Māori kā tika. Ko tātou te Māori te kanohi o Aotearoa.”

“If NZ has a global agenda, It’s only right that Māori be present. Māori are the face of NZ.”