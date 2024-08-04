Zoe Hobbs misses Olympic final qualification but can celebrate a proud Games debut

Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) can celebrate an Olympic debut to be proud of but will not advance to the women’s 100m final after a sixth-place finish in her semifinal heat on Sunday morning (NZT).

The 26-year-old’s time of 11.13 seconds, aided by a +2.0 m/s tailwind, was a fraction slower than her season-best 11.08 seconds set yesterday and saw her place 14th overall from a semifinal field of 27 athletes.

“I just didn’t execute a good race. I think I let it go from the get-go,” Hobbs told RNZ.

“My reaction wasn’t great and over the first 10 I was already behind, and I let it slip through my fingers, and that’s just the reality of the 100m sometimes.”

“You have to put together a perfect race, especially to make an Olympic. I’m really disappointed.”

Hobbs’ heat was won by Jamaica’s Tia Clayton in 10.89 seconds, with Great Britain’s Daryll Neita second in a time of 10.97 seconds.

American Twanisha Terry, who was third in 11.07 seconds, advanced to the final as one of the two fastest outside the top two in each heat.

Hobbs had the fifth career-best time of the nine athletes in her heat and sixth fastest time this season.

In a video posted to social media by The New Zealand Team after the race, Hobbs thanked all those who had supported her journey.

“I just want to say a thank you to everyone that’s been part of my journey and helped me get to where I am.

“Everyone from back home in Taranaki who’s been part of my journey from the early days, right through to the people who have supported me since making the move to Auckland,” she said.

“My coach, my entire support team, my family and friends for backing me and being my biggest supporters, thank you.

“And to the rest of New Zealand for supporting me, thank you so much.

“It’s amazing to be here.”

The quickest of all the athletes to qualify for the final was Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred who clocked 10.84 seconds in her heat. Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States was second fastest in 10.89 seconds and Clayton the third quickest overall.

In the final run later this morning (NZT), Alfred claimed Saint Lucia’s first ever Olympic gold medal with a winning time of 10.72 seconds, with Richardson securing the silver medal in 10.87 seconds and fellow US sprinter Melissa Jefferson taking home the bronze medal with a 10.92 seconds finish.

Hobbs is the first New Zealand woman in nearly 50 years to feature in the glamour Olympic sprint event.

She is New Zealand’s fastest ever woman with a career-best time of 10.96 seconds.

