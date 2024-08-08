Iwi spokesperson questions whether councillor’s ute was shot at over Māori wards

This article was first published by RNZ

An iwi trust chair is optimistic conversations about Māori wards can happen civilly, despite a councillor saying his ute was shot at because of his opposition.

New Plymouth councillor Murray Chong said a gun was fired at his ute, indicating it was due to his opposition to Māori wards. He abstained as the council voted to retain its Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa Māori Ward.

Chong said he would not be fronting any resistance to a Māori ward next year because he feared for his safety.

Te Kahui o Taranaki Trust chair Jacqui King told Morning Report said she wasn’t even aware Chong still opposed Māori wards.

“I condemn any violence towards anyone, let alone a local representative, or any representative.

“To be frank I think it’s a long bow to string to imply that it was because of his position on Māori wards.”

She was optimistic discussions about the wards could be had civilly.

“There will always be fringes of behaviour, the extremes, but on the whole I believe we’ve come a long way as a country.”

King said it was good to see earlier this week that most of the councillors believed Māori wards had a significant benefit.

“I left that session very hopeful.”

