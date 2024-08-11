Dame Lisa Carrington sets new Olympic record in K1 win

Dame Lisa Carrington celebrates an eighth Olympic gold medal and her third of these Games. Photo / The NZ Team / Facebook

This article was first published by RNZ.

The GOAT just keeps getting greater.

Dame Lisa Carrington has won the K1 final in Paris to claim an eighth Olympic gold medal and her third of these Games.

She sat in second as the boats shot out, with Hungarian Tamara Csipes taking the lead.

Slightly behind at the 250m mark, Dame Lisa found another gear to surge ahead in the second leg.

The kayaking queen cruised to the finish in 1:47.38, taking the triple in Paris to back up the hat-trick in Tokyo.

Csipes held on for silver while Denmark’s Emma Jørgensen took bronze.

Billed as Dame Lisa’s toughest competition, fellow New Zealander Aimee Fisher finished in fourth in 1:49.91.

Both Kiwis cruised through their semis, Fisher finishing in first in a time of 1:49:54, while Dame Lisa also comfortably won hers, one second faster than Fisher.

The win took the New Zealand medal tally to 16.

Following the race, Dame Lisa said it had been a “long journey” and a “constant pursuit of growth and learning”.

“Something I thought about today is that these Olympics was over so quickly,” she said.

“It’s just enjoying the moment. So for me to go out there, it’s about getting it done.”

She said she knew going into the race that Fisher, Csipes and Jørgensen wuld be tough competitors.

“I just knew I had to trust my fitness at the back of the race and stay calm and push through and lean on my training.”

The final three placings were the same as they were at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was “amazing”, Dame Lisa said.

“Obviously I was on the podium with Emma in Rio as well, so it’s amazing to be part of a special group of women who are just dominating around the world, so it’s cool.”

Speaking to Sky Sport, Dame Lisa said she was “incredibly privileged” to paddle in another Olympics.

“I just turn up to do my best. I love the paddling, I love the journey.

“Striving for excellence has given me a lot of growth over the last 12 years.”

She said she had been keeping an eye on Csipes, who had been paddling “incredibly well”, and did not panic when she surged ahead.

“I always knew she was going to be a massive competitor, I just had to stick to my own game plan and trust my fitness and that’s what I did.”

She said no matter the medal count, she was just happy to be at the Olympics with her team.

“I think you put goals out there to try and win. It’s more than the medals for us - to have my team here, no matter the result, we as a team have done amazing things together.

“Thanks for the support at home, the pressure, the expectation, but to remember why I paddle is because I love it, so that’s all I was trying to do today.”

Fisher said that she came into the race wanting to be unafraid.

“There was a lot of fear this morning first thing, a lot of emotions that came out, the pressure and the tension. But when I lined up, I wasn’t afraid, I didn’t panic. I just tried to stick to my game plan one stroke at a time and it just wasn’t enough today.”

Fisher fought back tears while speaking to Sky Sport.

“I have been through hell and back and I’m still standing, and I’m so sorry I couldn’t get it done.”

She said she shared a poignant moment with Dame Lisa at the finish. “I just said ‘I’m so proud of you’. She raced beautifully, and was magnificent out there.

“She is incredible, I’m so happy for her.”

- RNZ