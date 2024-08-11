Winston Peters arrives in the Marshall Islands, marking his first visit in 17 years

Did you know Winston Peters has a Samoan Matai (Chief) title name? Its 'Vaovasamanaia'

For the first time since he led the 2007 Pacific mission, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has touched down in the Marshall Islands.

Peters successfully wrapped up the PIF Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Fiji and arrived at Amata Kabua International Airport, where RMI Minister-in-Assistance Bremity Lakjohn and New Zealand Ambassador Ketchen welcomed him.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters (L), and RMI Minister-in-Assistance Bremity Lakjohn (R).

Peters said the trip is an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the Marshall Islands’s key regional issues.

Serving as Foreign Minister in 2007, he headed a delegation of MPs, business leaders, NGOs, officials, and media on a week-long tour of the Solomon Islands, Marshall Islands, and Samoa.

It marks the first time a New Zealand minister has visited the country since Peters’ 2007 tour.

At the time he wished to strengthen New Zealand’s relationship with Pacific nations and hoped to build ties with parliamentarians.

Peters and his delegation met with then-President Kessai Note and Foreign Minister Gerald Zackios.