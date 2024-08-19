Surfer Kehu Butler returns to his kōhanga reo with gifts

Pro surfer Kehu Butler has made a heartfelt visit to his childhood kōhanga reo in Whareroa, presenting it with gifts from his own clothing line, Tai Kehu, as well as a stunning surfboard.

Butler, who has risen to international fame in the surfing world, expressed his joy at returning to the kōhanga reo where he spent his early years. “It feels awesome to come back to Whareroa,” he said.

“I haven’t been here since I was about four years old, so it’s special to be able to give this taonga and kākahu. It’s pretty cool, and I’m happy to be here.”

The gifts Butler brought with him were more than just material items; they carried deep significance. The surfboard, which he presented to the students, featured a unique design that reflects the artistry and culture of Te Tairāwhiti.

“The kōrero behind this board—the design—is all part of the collection created by Henare and Maia, artists from Te Tairāwhiti,” Butler explained.

“The puhoro on the board represents the power of the wave, and all the kōrero is super relevant to what we do on the moana. I’m fortunate and grateful to have them on board to help make my story come to life.”

Butler’s koroua, Te Kehukehu Butler, shared his pride in his grandson’s achievements, both as an athlete and a businessman.

“Kehu has not only excelled in his sport but also in his business. Last year, he launched his clothing line, Tai Kehu, and soo he’ll introduce a children’s clothing line. It’s a testament to his hard work and dedication,” he said.

The visit was a special moment for the community of Whareroa, particularly for the children of the kōhanga reo. The presence of a successful role model like Butler serves as an inspiration for them to pursue their own dreams.

As Butler’s koroua put it, “Hopefully, these tamariki will grow up to fulfil their dreams just as Kehu has.”