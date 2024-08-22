‘OGs’ launch national call to action for Māori

Former Te Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira, has warned Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to change the way he engages with Māori.

A coalition of longtime Māori ‘activators’ has called an extraordinary hui to discuss nationwide activations.

A potential nationwide hīkoi to Wellington may be discussed at the August 31 hui to be held at Waipapa Marae in Auckland.

In a press release, Hone Harawira, Annette Sykes, Mereana Pittman, Ken Mair and Tame Iti have called the government’s policies a “blitzkieg that the coalition government is undertaking against Māori”.

In an exclusive video for Te Ao Māori News, Harawira lays out his view on the current situation.

“To the Prime Minister, and it’s a simple question, is this where you are wanting to take the nation?

“Are you wanting to follow this road of division?”

“Are you wanting to follow this road of angst, anxiety, fear, and anger?”

Harawira says the option to build a bridge with Māori is in front of the prime minister.

“That’s what is being offered to the prime minister from te ao Māori. If he chooses not to take that path, then we choose to take whatever path we feel like.”

Coalition Government at Waitangi

Time for action

Te Arawa lawyer Annette Sykes, a stalwart of Māori action for decades, says she is concerned about “the concerted attack on Māori and the dilution of Māori rights”.

“Our people have determined that a coordinated show of force is required to confront the chaos that is being inflicted on our ways of life and our communities.”

Ken Mair, who spear-headed the occupation of Pākaitore (Mautoa Gardens) in Whanganui in the 1990s, agrees.

“Your [government’s] approach is disgraceful and hostile. It demonstrates that you have no legitimate right to act on our behalf.”