Pacific, Māori politicians back four-year council term

Local government elections and central Government elections are both carried out every three years. Credit: RNZ

New poll data shows 47% of respondents - almost half - favour a council four-year term - a sentiment backed by Pacific local politicians.

The Local Government New Zealand survey found a further 18% would only support the idea if the central government also adopted a four-year term, while 22% were against it and 13% were unsure.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia says longer terms are needed.

“Usually, the first year is relationship building, then flows into planning the next year, with consultation and budget confirmation in the last year.

“If things went well, you won’t see projects happen until the first year of a new term. Many of the new playgrounds we have opened in Ōtara Papatoetoe this term were planned for the last term.”

However, he also admitted that longer terms could also entrench change, making it harder for a new government - local or national - to reverse changes.

Henderson-Massey Local Board deputy chair Will Flavell also supports the four-year term proposal.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia backs increasing council terms from three to four years. Credit: Supplied

“It’s not just about having more time; it’s about the quality of governance and the ability to see plans through to completion,” he says.

“Four-year terms allow for more thoughtful and comprehensive community engagement. They would enable leaders to drive and support significant projects that can make a difference in people’s lives.

Far North mayor Moko Tepania says he favours switching to four-year terms and it is a model that international evidence backs up.

“An extra year to a four-year term is going to give us an extra year of decent work that we can do for our communities without being stuck in this continuous loop of election cycle, election cycle, election cycle.”

Nuiean Matty Anderson, who is in his first term as a Nelson City councillor, says his background in the Royal New Zeakland Navy has given him a unique perspective.

“If it’s the smart thing to do, we should do it. I don’t like waiting for central government to make decisions.

“Too often, we’re stuck waiting on them. In the navy, we used to say ‘hurry up and wait.’ I’d prefer we showed leadership and did what’s best locally.

“Four years seems more efficient, more productive.”

However, Tauanu’u Nick Bakulich, chair of the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, says there are pros and cons for both three and four-year terms, and local authorities had to consider what’s best for their situation.

“I am personally comfortable with the three-year team, amongst many things I think a three-year term is sufficient time for elected members to implement their ideas and make meaningful gains for the community.”

Callum Purves, the Taxpayers’ Union of Head Campaigns, says if four-year terms are introduced, they must come with the right of recall.

This way voters have the opportunity to kick out poorly performing elected officials, he said.

“Three-year terms are one of the few checks and balances voters have on councils when they fail to keep their election promises.”

Purves says the group must properly consult the public on all options, allowing New Zealanders to have their say on proposed reforms.

“A campaign for four-year terms won’t gain public support if led by the politicians who would benefit.”

Sam Broughton, the president of LGNZ, has welcomed public support for a local government four-year term Credit: RNZ

Sam Broughton, the president of LGNZ, has welcomed public support for a local government four-year term, adding that it provides a clear mandate for reform.

“A four-year term for local government will improve productivity across councils and provide certainty on long-term decisions and projects,” he says.

“Too much time and money is wasted when things constantly get flipped upside-down election after election.”

A reform working group was formed in June to explore local government electoral system reforms, including a four-year term for councils.

Nelson Mayor Dr Nick Smith, who chairs the Electoral Reform Group, says the LGNZ poll shows that New Zealanders are looking for efficiency gains in councils as the cost of living rises.

“It is telling that support for the four-year term jumps to 65% if parliamentary elections shift to four years,” he says.

“New Zealanders understand the importance of the separation of council and parliamentary elections and that the terms need to be synchronised.”

The Electoral Reform Group plans to work with councils over the next year to develop a proposal for the Government to consider.

The group is also looking at increasing voter turnout, exploring voting methods, and determining the administration and best practices for local elections.

Local Democracy Reportng is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ On Air



