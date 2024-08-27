Brewery told to remove its Kupe beer from sale

A series of craft beers released by Te Aro Brewing Company have come under fire after Polynesian navigator Kupe featured on its labels alongside colonial explorers Magellan and Columbus. Photo: Te Aro Brewing Company

This article was first published by RNZ.

An Upper Hutt Brewery has been told to remove its Kupe beer from sale and take down associated promotion, after it was found to be in breach of advertising standards.

Te Aro Brewing named its Kupe New Zealand IPA after the Polynesian navigator as part of its Age of Discovery series - a limited range of beers showcasing historical explorers including Christopher Columbus and Ferdinand Magellan.

It also promoted the Kupe beer on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, including associating it with the Matariki holiday in June.

Concern about the product and its promotion was first raised in July, with Māori cultural advisor and tikanga expert, Dr Karaitiana Taiuru (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Toa) describing is as “highly offensive”.

The Advertising Standards Authority received two complaints about the product’s packaging and promotion.

Both complaints argued the association of Kupe exploited, degraded, denigrated, and demeaned his mana and, therefore, that of his descendants and the people and places associated with him.

One described it as appalling cultural appropriation of a Rangatira of significant status in Te Ao Māori and Pasifika.

Since the announcement of the ASA decision, social media posts promoting the beer have been pulled down.

In its submission to the Authority, Te Aro Brewing said it never intended to offend anyone, and at no time considered the possibility that anyone might be offended by naming a beer after an historical figure.

The brewery said it was unaware of previous controversy in 2016, when Birkenhead Brewing Company apologised after it used images of Māori ancestors on two of its beer labels.

It wanted to note the idea for the explorer range of beers, and Kupe’s inclusion therein, were by a Te Aro employee of Māori descent.

But the ASA upheld the complaints, finding the Kupe beer was likely to cause serious offense.

The Board said while the brewery didn’t intend to cause offense, that did not mean the advertising was exempt from being in breach of the Code.

It found the naming and packaging of the product was in breach of the required high standard of social responsibility.

It said the advertisements, packaging and product name were to be removed and not used again.

Te Aro said there were 13 kegs and 1500 cans of Kupe NZIPA produced.

As of the time of writing, the beer was still available for sale on the Te Aro Brewing website, and its Facebook and Instagram posts about the Kupe NZIPA were also still online.

Te Aro Brewing has been approached for comment.

