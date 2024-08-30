Annette Sykes: Friday and Saturday are reserved for Waikato to mourn Kiingi Tuheitia

Photo: supplied / The Office of the Kiingitanga

Prominent Māori Lawyer and academic, Annette Sykes, has shared on Facebook that Friday and Saturday are reserved for Waikato to mourn Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII at Tūrangawaewae.

“Kua mate a Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII. Ko te rā nei me te rā āpōpō, ngā rā mā Waikato hei poroporoaki i tō tātou Kīngi. Ā te Rātapu ka tuwhera te whare ki te motu. Nō reira, e te Kiingi, e Tuheitia, takoto mai ki ngā ringaringa o tō iwi. Ā tōna wā, ka tae mai te motu te tuku i ngā mihi mutunga ki a koe.”

“Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII has passed. Today and tomorrow, Waikato will share in mourning. On Sunday, the proceedings will be open to all. Therefore, rest my King, in the hands of your people. Your people will come to pay their respects in due course.”

The gates at the marae will be open on Sunday, September 1 for the rest of the country to pay respects.

Sykes also shared the National Hui at Waipapa marae, which will continue on Saturday.

She shared rules for the wānanga, which is to discuss a potential nationwide ‘activation’.

Meanwhile, in Waikato, Hamilton City Council shared its grief on social media.

“Kia hora te marino, kia whakapapa pounamu te moana, kia tere te kaarohirohi i mua i too huarahi.

“May peace be widespread, may the sea glisten like greenstone, and may the shimmer of light ever dance across your pathway.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Kiingi Tuuheitia.

“In his honour, the council will be flying the flag at half mast, and a condolence book will be available in the council office reception from today for those who wish to pay their respects.

“May his legacy continue to inspire and guide us all.”