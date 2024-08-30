Māori mayors across Aotearoa pay homage to Kiingi Tuheitia

(Left to right) Nelson Acting Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Far North Mayor Kahika Moko Tepania, and Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau. Photos: Facebook

Māori mayors across the country have paid homage to Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII on behalf of their councils.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau (Pakakohi, Ngā Ruahine) said the king strove to uplift and unify all people of Aotearoa.

“As a leader, the Māori king embodied the principles of manaakitanga and whanaungatanga, not just within his iwi but across all communities in New Zealand. We must continue to uphold and strive towards his vision for a united Aotearoa,” she said.

In a statement, the Wellington City Council said it would continue to support initiatives that reflected the values of unity, respect, and cultural understanding that Kiingi Tuheitia passionately advocated for throughout his life.

Nelson’s acting mayor, Rohan O’Neill-Stevens (Ngāti Apakura, Waikato), extended his condolences to the whānau pani and the wider community grieving this significant loss.

“Kiingi Tuheitia’s dedication to kotahitanga and continued advocacy for justice and fairness leave an enduring legacy for all of Aotearoa.

“Nelson City Council remains committed to supporting initiatives that reflect the values of partnership that the Māori king championed throughout his life.”

Far North Mayor Kahika Moko Tepania (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Te Rarawa) wrote in a statement he was fortunate to meet Kiingi Tūheitia on several occasions and the Kiingitanga attended this year’s Waitangi Day event.

“Moe mai rā e Kīngi Tūheitia, e okioki atu rā ki tua o te ārai.

“The Far North acknowledges the passing of a great Māori leader, and our thoughts are with Te Kāhui Ariki and the Kīngitanga at this time,” he said.

The Far North District Council advised anyone in their area wishing to pay their respects to meet at Te Māhurehure Marae in Auckland on Sunday, September 1 at 6pm. A delegation from Te Tai Tokerau will travel to Tūrangawaewae Marae on Monday, September 2.

Flags at Wellington City Council, Nelson City Council, and Far North District Council are flying their New Zealand flags at half-mast.