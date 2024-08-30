PIFLM 2024: US territories achieve upgraded status, New Caledonia mission

US territories Guam and American Samoa are now associate members of the Pacific Islands Forum, with the latest leaders’ meeting seeing their status elevated from observers.

The 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting concludes today in Tonga, having addressed key regional issues and strengthened ties across the Pacific.

Both US territories presented applications to the forum and were considered for associate membership status, chair Mark Brown told media at the PIF foreign minster’s meeting a few weeks ago.

Today, Brown told media at the PIFLM’s final press conference in Tonga where Guam and America Samoa’s engagement in the forum will guided by the 2025 associate member policy until the conclusion of the regional architecture review.

“In terms of the smaller islands states this is the sub-grouping of our members of the forum that was established over 30 years ago to recognise the unique challenges.

“In the coming year we will see an elevated visibility on the smaller Island states.”

New Caledonia fact-finding mission

Brown confirmed today they will be sending the forum troika along with the Fiji President Rabuka to undertake a high-level mission as requested by President Mapou.

“I’m very happy that this week we’ve agreed to terms of reference for this engagement with the state of France, the government of New Caledonia also the forum.

“We will finalise a timing for when this fact-finding mission will take place very shortly.”

He called for dialogue at the PIF foreign minister’s meeting a few weeks ago as the way forward to address the concerns raised by members in New Caledonia.

“We reiterate that support as a Pacific forum, our call for the de-escalation of violence, and further our call for coming to the table and continuing dialogue to see a way forward.”

French territories New Caledonia and French Polynesia became full members in 2016.

“In terms of New Caledonia we welcome the opportunity to hear from and discuss issues with New Caledonia president Mapou in person.”

Indigenous rights kaupapa Kia Mau told Te Ao Māori news they stood in solidarity with Kanak people seeking independence from France.

“We’ve been watching with increasing concern for some time, as the French have continued and the French government have continued to undermine the process for decolonisation in Kanaky and that’s something that we also kind of identify with is that you have these moves that are hard fought for, people have lived and died in pursuit of self-determination,” Tina Ngata said (Ngāti Porou).

Foreign Minister Winston Peters called for peaceful de-escalation. “No matter your views on the political arrangements in New Caledonia, everyone should agree that violence is harmful to every community there,” he said