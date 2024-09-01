How the next Māori monarch will be anointed

Northland Māori Anglican Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu is at Tūrangawaewae Marae to mourn the man who he helped anoint on the throne of the Kiingitanga only 18 years ago.

Pikaahu was one of the ministers who conducted the anointing ceremony for Kiingi Tuheitia in 2006.

Pikaahu says the ceremony was a spectacle - one he was grateful to be part of.

“I tae mai ahau i runga i te karanga kia tae mai mō tērā whakawahinga o Kiingi Tuheitia. Ka riro nāku ngā karakia katoa, nāku ngā karakia whakatapu i te hinu mō te whakawahinga. Nāku te pānui o te rongopai ki mua i te iwi. Nāku anō tērā. Nā mātou ko Paraone Turei, ko Te Whakahuiuhi Vercoe ko ia te kaikauwhau, ko Tui Adams mātou katoa i takitaki i ngā karakia mō te whakawahinga o Kiingi Tuheitia.”

I came because of the call to attend the anointment of King Tuheitia. I was given the role of conducting the karakia to consecrate the holy oil for the anointment. I oversaw that. Paraone Turei, Te Whakahuihui Vercoe, who was the preacher, and Tui Adams and I all conducted the anointment ceremony for Kiingi Tuheitia.

The enthronement and anointing ceremony of a monarch is televised - the most recent ones affecting Aotearoa have been the Māori monarchs Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu, her son Kiingi Tuheitia, and their British counterparts, Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

However, the way in which the ceremony is conducted varies depending on culture.

Pikaahu says the Māori ceremony is one for all to be a part of.

“Ko te tikanga o te whakawahinga, i te wā o te whakawahinga o Pootatau Te Wherowhero, nā, ka riro nā te pākehā, nā te pirihi i whakahaere te whakawahinga. Te whakawahinga he rite tonu ki te whakawahinga o Kīngi Tiare. Engari tērā me huna. Ka noho ko te Ātipīhiopa o Kanatāpere me Kīngi Tiare anakenake anō, ka huna. I te mea i mea rātou ko te tapu tēnā o te whakawahinga. Tēnei whakawahinga o Kiingi Tuheitia i kite katoa te iwi nui tonu.”

The practice of anointing a King, when Pootatau Te Wherowhero was anointed, it was a Pākehā priest who led the ceremony. The anointment is similar to that of King Charles. But with his, he was hidden. Only the Archbishop of Canterbury sits with King Charles and they were hidden, because they believe that anointing a King is sacred. The anointment of King Tuheitia, however, was open for all to see.

“Koia tērā ko te wā te whakawahinga ka tau te mana, te tapu, te ihi, te wehi ki runga ki a ia.”

The anointing is a time when prestige, sacredness, power and spiritual essence are bestowed upon him.

The future monarch of the Māori people will be anointed on Thursday, the day Kiingi Tuheitia is expected to be buried.

Pikaahu says he will be there but is not sure whether he will conduct the ceremony.

“Kei konei au mō te wiki. Ka kite pea tāua ā te roanga o te wiki ka pēhea ngā otinga.”

I am here for the week. So we will soon see as the week goes on what happens at the end.