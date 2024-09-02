Naida Glavish, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Mark Solomon among rā tuawhā crowd at Tūrangawaewae

The number of mourners at Tūrangawaewae Marae during this morning’s pōwhiri, rose to double that of yesterday.

Reporters there talked to leaders includingTe Pāti Māori co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Dame Naida Glavish and Sir Mark Solomon.

Dame Naida Glavish

Dame Naida Glavish’s comments are translated from Māori.

Ex-Māori Party president Dame Nadia Glavish said she met the Māori King through his mother.

“That is what really saddens me most, it’s heart-breaking and strikes the spirit. The memories between us and the times we shared with each other will never be forgotten. However, right now, at this very moment it hurts. The heart aches.”

She said no matter how serious the kaupapa was, the king would always find a way to laugh.

“He enjoyed having a laugh. Regardless of the nature of the discourse or how tough the discussion was, he would always find a way to have a laugh.

“He was a humble person, and a person who stayed true to what he said. Whatever it was he said, he stayed true and stayed the course, no matter what.”

She recalls the last words Kiingi Tuheitia spoke to her.

"One time, I attended a dinner and he arrived at the event. He came over to greet me and said to me, which were to be his last words to me was, ‘Your boss has arrived.’ That’s what he said to me.”

‘Fondest memory’ - Debbie Ngarewa-Packer

Te Pāti Māori co-leader and Taranaki raukura Debbie Ngarewa-Packer recalls some of her fondest memories shared with Kiingi Tuheitia.

“I think the fondest memory is the fact that he knew us and he was so relatable and so I’m arriving here as Taranaki feeling really pōuri in my ngākau.

“It’s just been this whanaungatanga the king allowed, almost causality, in the relationship with us. We always believed we were his party, his movement. We’re very blessed.”

Ngarewa-Packer notes it’s the first time visiting Tūrangawewae marae since his 18th koroneihana celebration.

The ceremony honours the dead and celebrates Tainui Waka, Tainui Tāngata, acknowledging the contributions of Waikato descendants to the Kiingitanga movement.

Upon arriving, she said it was an emotional feeling once she started thinking about the last time they were there.

“I think for Taranaki the kiingitanga has an absolutely special place in our hearts for all of us as Māori. But for us he was our kiingi and I’ve never known a kingi but our Kiingi Tuheitia.

She said Taranaki had been in wānanga for the past few days, and that it had been “a beautiful gift” from Kiingi Tuheitia, uniting them before their arrival at Tuurangawaewae Marae.

“The past 18 years we’ve been blessed with the sacrifice our kiingi has given to us as a people. We have to hold true to what he said -‘kotahitanga’.

“The way he would laugh and just his absolute realness. We’re going to truly miss our kiingi.”

In the early stages particularly with co-leader Rawiri Waititi, there was an uncle/nephew relationship relationship, she said.

“That cheeky vibe and they’re both very much grassroot leaders.”

‘Long relationship with Tainui’ - Sir Mark Solomon

Former Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Sir Mark Solomon spoke about the relationship between Ngāi Tahu and Tainui waka.

Solomon said their connection with Tainui waka was an “awesome relationship” that helped to develop the memorandum of understanding, a formal agreement between the two.

“Kingii Tuheitia was a good person, an ordinary person if I can put it that way. He was like his mum, very easy to talk to.

“You can look at him because he’s the one that’s been trying to bring the kotahitanga back among all iwi, especially with all the nonsense we’re going through at the moment with the government.”

Solomon himself progressed from working as a metal worker in a foundry to chairing Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, a tribal council and billion-dollar enterprise dedicated to advancing the collective interests of the South Island iwi. He was knighted in 2017.

Additional writing by Daniel Perese and Piripi Taylor.