Māori wards have potential futures in Napier, Nelson, Tasman, and Manawatū

Napier City Council, Manawatū District Council, Nelson City Council, and Tasman District Council have reaffirmed/retained their Māori wards.

This comes one day before councils are required to make their decision on Māori wards.

Residents in these areas will participate in a binding poll, and those on the Māori roll will still be able to vote for a Māori ward candidate in next year’s election.

Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council had a unanimous vote to keep its Māori wards, after an emotional presentation from a Māori councillor that led to several councillors and members of the public moving to stand beside him to offer support, followed by a waiata when he finished.

Councillor Kahu Paki Paki moved the motion, meaning after the debate was over, he had the right to respond.

“Historically our (Māori people) political participation has been disproportionately low to a sense of disconnection and disenfranchisement.

“Let’s be honest here whānau, that system we’ve had for the last 150 years have not worked for Māori.

“To keep justifying this rhetoric by using this term ‘democracy’ is blatant ignorance and demonstrates a gross misunderstanding of the forms of democracy and how they can be applied to different circumstances to reach positive outcomes,” he said.

When he continued speaking to the council about why Māori wards were needed, he became emotional and stopped.

“We’re unfortunate to find ourselves at local community level having to reaffirm this Māori seat.

“It’s a sad day for our country because the obligations set forth in the Tiriti o Waitangi are being disregarded,” he said.

He tried to continue speaking but kept pausing, with his voice halting. Several councillors and members of the public got up from their seats to stand in support by his side as he spoke.

Nelson mayor Dr Nick Smith offered a break time but Paki Paki powered through, wrapping up his speech. A waiata of support broke out.

Tasman District Council

At a special meeting today (Thursday) the Tasman District Council voted to retain its Māori ward.

“The referendum, costing between $35-55,000, will be held at the same time voters are choosing their elected members in 2025,” the council said in a statement.

“There is no extra cost to ratepayers in having an additional councillor as the remuneration pool determined independently does not recognise the number of councillors. That pool will be divided among those voted in to represent the interests of the district.

“The current representation review will continue to determine the ward boundaries, the number of councillors and the inclusion of community boards,” it said.

Napier City Council

Photo: supplied / Napier City Council

The Nelson City Council originally decided in 2021 to introduce Māori wards at the 2025 election, and it reaffirmed that on Thursday.

There was a large turnout at the meeting, with Mana Ahuriri, Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust, and Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu representatives all speaking in support of the wards.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise believed the decision to reaffirm would strengthen the city’s governance arrangements.

“Having Māori ward councillors in Napier will bring a stronger bicultural perspective to our planning and decision-making and will reinforce our commitment to work in partnership.

“In the last two elections, there were four Māori candidates and three were elected. Our current council has two Māori councillors. This is a positive step for Māori representation, but I don’t believe it’s good enough.

“My hope is that Māori wards will encourage more Māori to stand in our local elections. It will add power and mana to the Council and create new forms of Māori representation, rather than replacing any that exist already.

“Today is a time to celebrate Māori wards, which will be a part of Napier’s local democracy in the 2025 elections. I thank everyone who has shared their views with us over recent weeks,” Wise said- in a statement.

Manawatū District Council

Manawatū District council vote to retain its Ngā Tapuae o Matangi Māori Ward.

The motion was moved by Grant Hadfield and seconded by Colin McFadzean.

The vote wasn’t unanimous, with one councillor voting against it.