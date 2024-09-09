Rangatahi polish their speeches; ready to shine at Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals

Students taking part in this year’s Ngā Manu Kōrero Nationals, the 59th year of Te Whakataetae ā-Motu o Ngā Manu Kōrero, offered some wise advice for their fellow students competing.

Te Ao Māori News and Aukaha journalists spoke to some of the students before the pōwhiri opened the event this afternoon.

The nationals are being held at the Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau and will wind up on Wednesday, September 11.

The competition, often called “the maker of rangatira”, offers a stage for young people to express their views and to lay down their challenges to an admiring but critical audience of peers, parents, whānau, and judges.

Mana College’s Tane Mill was inspired by Tā Apirana Ngata who he described as a role model and good leader.

This isn’t Mill’s first time at Manu Kōrero and he said it was important to showcase “you [doing] you”, which fits the kaupapa for his speech which is “Proud to be me”.

As an experienced speaker, Mill offered fellow competitors the advice to take deep breaths and be confident.

Maeatera Olsen-Clarke from Te Kura Kuapapa Māori Te Waiu o Ngāti Porou haf written a speech on the kaupapa: “Stress less, live more” and she gave a hint that it was presented like a recipe.

Olsen-Clarke lookrf forward to seeing the reo Māori speaker from her kura and hopef she makes a placing in the competition.

Eli Puna, from St Peters College in Gore, said he was inspired by the Treaty Principles Bill. He watched a lot of news to prepare and looked forward to hearing students from the North Island.

Puna’s speech was under the kaupapa: “My first 100 days in government, me as prime minister” in which he talked about what he would do for Māori.

This is Puna’s first time at Manu Kōrero nationals but his tips were to act confidently, project the voice and be as energetic as possible.

Puna encouraged other rangatahi to participate, spread the word, awareness and their feelings.