Watch live: Hundreds of students welcomed to Spark Arena for Ngā Manu Kōrero

Hundreds of students are being welcomed into Spark Arena for the 59th year of Te Whakataetae ā-Motu o Ngā Manu Kōrero.

Te Ao Māori News has live coverage from the arena as scores of students pour into the national secondary schools’ speech competition.

The competition, often called “the maker of rangatira”, offers a stage for young people to express their views and to lay down their challenges to an admiring but critical audience of peers, parents, whānau, and judges.

Every secondary school is invited to join, with all students welcome to join the te reo Māori speech section to increase the prominence and proficiency of students speaking reo Māori.

Students from Tāmaki Makaurau will be welcomed into Spark Arena at 1pm, before they turn around and perform a pōwhiri to welcome the rest of the students from across the motu.

The nationals will be held at the Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau from Monday, September 9 to Wednesday, September 11.

2024 marks the competition’s 59th year.