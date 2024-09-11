BSA report reveals harmful media content driving audiences away

A new report from the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) reveals many people, particularly those from Māori, Pacific, and Asian communities, are increasingly avoiding traditional media such as television and radio due to offensive, harmful, and misleading content.

According to the report, more than three-quarters of Māori (79%), Pacific Peoples (85%), Asians (76%) and Muslims (75%) surveyed by the BSA feel exposure to offensive, discriminatory or controversial views is a problem in New Zealand. These groups feel particularly vulnerable to derogatory portrayals and unbalanced reporting that reinforces negative stereotypes.

Harmful portrayals in media

BSA chief executive Stacey Wood explained that many of these groups feel unfairly singled out.

“Ethnic groups are often portrayed in a derogatory way, with misinformation spreading that reinforces negative stereotypes. Hate speech and unbalanced reporting disproportionately target these communities,” she said.

The BSA surveyed more than 300 people from Māori and Pacific communities to understand their concerns and media habits.

“Māori and Pasifika are less likely to complain,” Wood said.

“They are more likely to try to resolve issues at a community level or directly with the broadcaster.”

Social media most harmful platform

The report also identifies social media as the most harmful medium. It says this unregulated space has become a breeding ground for hate speech, misinformation, and damaging stereotypes, leading to further alienation of minority groups.

However, there remains a divide in public opinion on the need for stronger media regulation. “There is quite a large minority of people in each group who feel that we don’t need stronger regulation, believing people should be able to say what they want, and viewers or listeners can simply choose what content to engage with,” Wood says.

Call for transparency and inclusion

Wood acknowledged that broadcasters such as TVNZ and RNZ have recently made efforts to be more transparent about how news is produced.

“TVNZ and RNZ have put out some good information about transparency in how the news is made. Answering tough questions and showing the work helps keep the conversation open and makes the media more inclusive,” she said.

The BSA believes these findings underline the urgent need for reform in media content regulation. With harmful content continuing to alienate large portions of the population, the call for change has never been more critical. The BSA is pushing for updates to content regulation frameworks to ensure all communities feel safe and included in New Zealand’s media landscape.