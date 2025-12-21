What to watch over the summer: Māori+ edition

With the summer break here, it may be to hot outside and all you want to do is watch TV with the fan on.

Well, here’s a list of shows to binge over the summer holidays on Māori+ for free.

Hunting Aotearoa

“New Presenter Tiki Tahana-Worrall joins whānau and friends on journeys across Aotearoa, from snow-capped mountains in the South to the lush forests in the North. Showcasing the bonds and traditions between people and land kept alive for generations.”

Get your boots ready for seasons 17 and 18 of Hunting Aotearoa on Māori+. With 10 episodes ranging between 23 and 24 minutes, you’ll be transported to some of Aotearoa’s most beautiful scenery.

With it only being 7 hours and 50 minutes, you can binge this beginner reo show while you ‘work from home’ this summer.

Ahikāroa

Ahikāroa cast. Photo: Ahikāroa.

“Follow a crazy group of city based rangatahi, they’re young, kura kaupapa raised and dangerously onto it. Their world orbits around getting cash, cutting corners and charging their phones.”

It’s a mean show that weaves te reo Māori into the dialogue. Māori+ rates it for intermediate reo speakers, but subtitles are available for those still learning.

All seven seasons of Ahikāroa are available to watch and binge. With each episode averaging around 25 minutes, and 20 episodes per season (except season five, which has 18), that adds up to roughly 3,450 minutes, about 57.5 hours, or 2 days, 9 hours and 30 minutes.

Once Were Gardeners

“A gardening show like none other, full of laughs, learnings and featuring some ‘out the gate’ characters whose mātauranga, excitement and passion for the māra is seriously infectious.”

Once Were Gardeners host Kara Richards. Photo: supplied.

This show isn’t like the famous film Once Were Warriors. It highlights another side of te ao Māori before colonisation. Māori weren’t just warriors; they were also gardeners, deeply connected to the whenua.

Hosted by Kara Rickard, the series has eight episodes and can be watched in one sitting, taking around three hours and 30 minutes in total.

It might even inspire you to get out in the sun and start gardening.

Find me a Māori Bride

Find Me a Māori Bride cast. Photo: Te Māngai Pāho.

“A mock-reality series that follows the comic misadventures of a pair of metrosexual Māori men on their quest to find themselves an authentic Māori bride.”

Throwing it back to a classic comedy series with an 8.3 rating on IMDb, this 10-year-old show is back on Māori+, with viewers able to watch both seasons.

With a total of 15 episodes, it’s easily watchable in a single day, even in one sitting.

REWIND

“REWIND is a locally curated music video series with a mix of old and new releases.”

Speaking of throwbacks, don’t you miss the days of putting on C4 or MTV and having music videos play in the background, or sitting in front of the TV just to watch them? Māori+ has something for you.

If you can’t quite curate the perfect summer playlist, let REWIND take the wheel and remind you of some old-but-classic tracks, alongside newer songs you might not yet know, from artists across Aotearoa in both English and te reo Māori.

Te Ao Māori News

Photo: Composite / Getty Images.

If you want to keep up with the news over the break, download the Te Ao News app on Apple or Android to stay updated on kaupapa that matter in Te Ao Māori. You can also binge our video stories over the year in the video tab on the app or website.