Police pursue Wairoa gangsters in widening operation

Several gang members have been arrested and charged in Wairoa in the past week, after the issuing of a gang conflict warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023.

The act enables Police to apply for special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

The warrant was sought by Eastern District Police following an incident on Grey Street on September 10, in which a house was shot at and cars were set on fire.

A woman suffered serious burns as a result and acting Tairāwhiti police area commander, Inspector Danny Kirk. said it was fortunate more people were not seriously injured.

He said the use of serious violence and firearms in public places would not be tolerated and gangs could expect a stern response from Police when members of the public were put at risk by their actions.

Police conducted 15 vehicle stops while the gang conflict warrant was operative.

As a result, five gang members – a mix of Mongrel Mob and Black Power - were arrested and charged with a range of offences, including possession of offensive weapons, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, driving while disqualified, and breach of bail.

Various quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis were located, along with knives and other weapons including a set of knuckle dusters with a blade attached.

Police also impounded three vehicles.

In addition to the five arrests during vehicle stops, a 24-year-old patched Black Power member was arrested on September 13 and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, after two firearms were found at his address.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in the Gisborne District Court today.

Alongside the work carried out by Wairoa officers, Tairāwhiti police are continuing to investigate a report of shots being fired at a house on Glasgow Crescent overnight on Tuesday/Wednesday last week. Nobody was injured in this incident but the occupants of the house were “understandably shaken’, Kirk said.

He urged anyone who had concerns about criminal offending by gangs in their community to contact Police so this could be investigated, and thanked community members for their assistance.