Darleen Tana’s High Court bid against Green Party investigation fails

Former Green MP Darleen Tana’s High Court challenge against the Green Party’s investigation into her conduct has failed.



Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick expressed support for the court’s decision and indicated the party would carefully assess its next steps.

“Since we have only just received the judgment, we will take the necessary time to seek advice and determine our course of action. We will provide further updates in due time,” Swarbrick said.

In a statement, the Swarbrick said the party welcomed the vindication of its “decision to pursue an independent investigation into the actions of Darleen Tana, and ultimately request her resignation as a Member of Parliament, were well within the bounds of our Party constitution.”

Tana’s High Court proceedings forced the party to abandon a meeting with the membership in which it would have decided whether to invoke the waka-jumping legislation which would prevent Tana from moving to another party.

The former Green Party MP was stood down in March over allegations of migrant abuse at her husband’s bike business.

A Stuff investigation confirmed Tana told a migrant worker he was able to work in her husband’s bike shop on a seasonal work visa - despite that visa clearly stating he could only work in horticulture and viticulture jobs.

The worker also claimed Tana advised him to keep working in the shop during lockdown as it was essential work.

A subsequent independent investigation into those claims prompted the Green Party to request her resignation from Parliament but not before she resigned from the party to become an independent MP.