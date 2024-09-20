How to get your tickets for Te Matatini ki Te Kāhui Maunga

Tickets for Te Matatini ki Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 are on sale now.

The biennial festival is the largest celebration of traditional Māori performing arts excellence in the world, and attracts thousands, performers and spectators alike, to celebrate in the weeklong competition.

In 2023. more than 70,000 tickets were sold for the competition held in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Tickets can be bought from ticketspace.

Ticket information

Payment Plan - For the first time, Te Matatini and Ticketspace have collaborated to offer a payment plan for ticket buyers.

Book your tickets and pay them off over four interest-free instalments with Ticketspace PayPlan. You can choose weekly, fortnightly or monthly instalments.

Single day and five-day festival tickets

Single day tickets and five-day tickets types are available by age:

Pāhake | Senior - This ticket is for pāhake (65+ years of age). Pāhake tickets provide discounted entry to Te Matatini 2025.

- This ticket is for pāhake (65+ years of age). Pāhake tickets provide discounted entry to Te Matatini 2025. Pakeke | Adult - This ticket is for pakeke (18-64 years of age)

- This ticket is for pakeke (18-64 years of age) Taitamariki | Youth - This ticket is for taitamariki (ix-17 years of age)

- This ticket is for taitamariki (ix-17 years of age) Tātarakihi | Child - (0-five years of age) are free with a paid adult or legal guardian (no ticket required)

Camping bundle offers

Another first for the 52-year-old festival, Te Matatini, alongside host Te Kāhui Maunga, is offering camping bundles at the adjacent New Plymouth racecourse for those still looking at accommodation.

Motorhome camping offers:

2 People - Motorhome Camping + Festival - NZD $1,214.70

3 People - Motorhome Camping + Festival - NZD $1,419.60

4 People - Motorhome Camping + Festival - NZD $1,624.50

5 People - Motorhome Camping + Festival - NZD $1,829.40

6 People - Motorhome Camping + Festival - NZD $2,034.30

General camping offers:

2 People - General Camping + Festival - NZD $1,214.70

3 People - General Camping + Festival - NZD $1,419.60

4 People - General Camping + Festival - NZD $1,624.50

5 People - General Camping + Festival - NZD $1,829.40

6 People - General Camping + Festival - NZD $2,034.30

Campsite zone

Te Matatini organisers see the camping site as a solution that will provide supporters with accommodation options that literally bring the festival right to their doorsteps.

One organiser said: “It’s going to be the camping party of the season.”

Pool dates

Rātu | Tuesday 25 February – Te Ihu Pool

Rāapa | Wednesday 26 February – Te Haumi Pool

Rāpare | Thursday 27 February – Te Kei Pool

Rāmere | Friday 28 February – Te Awa Pool

Rāhoroi | Saturday 1 March – Finals

For more ticketing information - go to the Te Matatini Society Incorporate website and/or ticketspace.



