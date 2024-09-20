New tool available for schools to check a child’s progression in te reo Māori

The government has announced a new purpose-built tool for schools to use to check how children are progressing in reading te reo Māori.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said this would help kaiako focus on what ākonga needed to help them become confident readers.

“Students will be checked on how they’re progressing with identifying sounds, letters and words, if they can write words from a dictated sentence and whether they can read continuous texts. Checks will happen at 20, 40 and 55 weeks of schooling.

“It will help kaiako identify ākonga who may need extra support so that our tamariki experience success as readers in their first year of school.”

About 45 schools are trialling the first te reo Māori phonics check, known as Hihira Weteoro.

“This trial will ensure teachers and whānau can have confidence this tool is fit for purpose. Guidance materials and professional development will be available to support implementation.”

Hihira Weteoro will be accessable for all kura where te reo Māori is taught, starting in term one next year.

Alongside the new tool, year 0-3 classrooms will also receive a structured literacy classroom kit. Schools will be given $5000 annually over the next few years to buy more books, games and other high-quality materials for structured approaches.

“I am committed to lifting achievement for Māori learners and closing the equity gap that has persisted for too long in our education system. This government will ensure every child gets the very best start in literacy they can,” Stanford said.