Stan Walker completes trilogy with the release of new waiata for Te Wiki o te reo Māori

A journey of healing, reconciliation, and returning to one’s roots are all themes reflected in Stan Walker’s latest track Ki Taku Awa.

This release coincides with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, with the English version Back To the River set to launch next month.

“It wasn’t planned at all to have a reo Māori version but something in me was like,’ oh actually I think that we should be doing this’,” Walker says.

“It’s not just a transliteration; it’s actually taken on new life.”

Walker (Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pūkenga, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāi Tahu) admits this single is a prequel to his waiata I AM and Māori Ki Te Ao, completing the trilogy.

“[Writing the songs] was the beginning of my journey and beginning of a new season, a healing process for me to [step] into that reclamation of I AM and that standing in our own mana motuhake, which is Māori Ki Te Ao.

Walker says he wrote the waiata in September, and the meaning has transformed over time.

“It was like [my past self] was singing to myself in the current place that I’ve been in with losing my Papa. So now the whole meaning has become greater.”

Walker was also among the many people who paid tribute to the late Kiingi Tuheitia, performing at his pō whakamānawa alongside artists like Maisey Rika, Ria Hall and Rob Ruha.

Walker says it was an honour to use his gift of waiata to honour the kiingi’s legacy.

“He was the kīngi o te kotahitanga and I felt like [my song] I AM became [part] of the anthem [for] that,”

“That’s what my music is there to do - [to] uplift, empower, to bring hope, life, healing and joy especially specifically our people, to te iwi Māori.”

The singer admits his reo proficiency is still in its infancy but says it is indeed a lifelong journey.

“Having tamariki especially my son in kura kaupapa, it’s actually a bit of a boot up the bum [for] me and my wife, We need to do our best to ensure that it’s at home as much as it’s at kura.

Walker is not only known for his music but he is also well-known for his involvement with You Know Clothing.

The brand released a special design in honour of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, which Walker says is its fastest-selling item in its seven-year history.

“In five minutes it was sold out,”

“It was so beautiful because this is how much people - not just Māori - but [all] people are just embracing [not only] the [hoodie] - but embracing our reo, our culture.”

Walker also rose to haka fame at Te Matatini 2023 with a stellar debut on the national stage.

With the next Matatini fast approaching, many fans are anticipating Walker’s return.

“Hopefully I’ll be standing. “[I’ve] gotta get picked first to get in the lines for Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana,”

“I think it’s exciting to have it in our rohe - Te Kahui Maunga is excited. [Hopefully] Te Reanga Morehu will make top 12 this year.”

Ki Taku Awa is out on all platforms now, with the English version Back To The River set for release on October 3.