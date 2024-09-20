Te Matatini 2025: Rātana kapa leader welcomes all ‘to leave everything on stage’

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga preparations are underway as hundreds gather at Pukekura Park for the launch of the corporation’s new 2025 brand.

The bienniall national competition, often referred to as the “Māori Olympics” for kapa haka, has returned to the Aotea region after 31 years.

Te iwi Māori leaders from across the Aotea region have arrived in droves to welcome the many representatives of each haka group, in particular Te Reanga Mōrehu o Rātana head tutor Te Taepa Kameta.

“He maha nga tau kua hipa. He maha ano hoki nga rangatira o taua wa kua riro, kaore i konei i tenei wa. Engari, ko nga mokopuna ko nga tamariki tenei hei whakakanohi i a ratou.

Na reira, ka pohiritia Te Matatini kua hoki mai ki roto ki a matou i runga te manatu o a tatou matua tupuna. Na ratou i pohiritia i taua wa”,

“Many years have passed. Many of the leaders of that time have also passed away and are not here now. Instead, the grandchildren and the children who are present represent them.

“Therefore, we welcome Te Matatini, who has returned to us in the spirit of our forefathers., those that also welcomed it at that time,” Kameta said.

The next iteration of Te Matatini will see ai enormous increase in the number of qualified teams, from 46 to 55, since Te Matatini ki Tāmaki.

The increase prompted Te Matatini to rethink the structure of the judges panel, and how it will operate for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga.

Nevertheless, Kameta said the region and mana whenua alike would be prepared to welcome whoever may come, with open arms.

“Haere mai i runga i te rangimarie. Haere mai ano hoki i runga i te pakanga i runga i te atamira waiho ake ki reiraa. Ko tatou e haere ngatahi nei ka tinanahia te kupu - i te oati o to tatou Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero Te Tuawhitu i roto i te kotahitanga.”

“Come in peace. Also, come to the battle on the stage and leave everything there. Those of us who are going together will live up to the word - in the oath of our Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, to come in unity.”