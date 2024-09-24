Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to step down five months early for new role

Acting Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott has announced the appointment of Andrew Coster to the position of Secretary for Social Investment and Chief Executive, Social Investment Agency. Photo: Supplied / Public Service Commission

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has been appointed as the new Secretary for Social Investment and chief executive of the Social Investment Agency.

In his new role, he will serve as the lead advisor to the government and be responsible for delivering on social investment initiatives.

He will hold the position for five years, starting from November 11.

Coster’s term as Police Commissioner was set to end next April, and it remains unclear who will serve as acting commissioner in Coster’s place.

Acting Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott felt Coster was a good choice.

“I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Coster to this important central agency role. He is a highly respected and impressive public service leader, who has considerable experience delivering initiatives to address complex social issues,” Baggott said.

Coster has been Police Commissioner since 2020 and previously held acting titles.

With his extensive background in the police force, Baggott noted that Coster had a “deep understanding” of the social sector and was committed to improving outcomes for vulnerable New Zealanders across Aotearoa.

“Coster is a proven leader with a pragmatic, realistic, and delivery-focused approach to achieving change,” Baggott said.

“He has experience advising ministers on complex issues, significant experience working with public sector chief executives, and has credibility with key stakeholders and community leaders. He understands the challenges ahead and is well-prepared to lead the Social Investment Agency, working alongside other central agency heads.”

In addition to his professional experience, Coster holds a LLB with honours from the University of Auckland and a masters of public management from Victoria University of Wellington.

Police minister congratulates Coster

Minister of Police Mark Mitchell wished Coster well in his new capacity.

“I have passed on my congratulations on to the Commissioner and have thanked him for his service to Police and for his contribution to delivering on this Government’s law and order agenda.

Mitchell said he’s worked with Coster for several years, and was eager to work with him in this “critically important role”.

“He has served with integrity, and with his background and experience I know he will do an outstanding job leading the Social Investment Agency.”