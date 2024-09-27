From South Auckland to Brisbane: Young rugby talent on show

The Papatoetoe Rugby Club's Under-12 Warriors team with coaches Patrick Mulipola and Peter Tafili during their last training session on Tuesday before heading to Brisbane for their rugby tour. Photo / LDR Mary Afemata

Young South Auckland rugby players will get to showcase their talent on a tour to Australia this week.

The Papatoetoe Rugby Club’s Under-12 Warriors mixed team and Under-13 Red Diamonds open girls’ team will travel to Brisbane on Friday for a week-long trip, with the aim of promoting Pacific youth in rugby.

It’s been a massive fundraising effort from the teams and their families, including a funding boost from two local boards’ excellence awards.

Club chairman Luke Mealamu says there’s a lot of talent in South Auckland.

“The biggest takeaway we want to take is exposure. Ensuring that our children get to see what it’s like to play offshore, to get to play internationally against international opposition.”

There is also the potential for the talent to be spotted offshore.

“You never know who’s watching. And hopefully … someone sees our talent and goes from there.”

Over the years, the same group of parents have participated in Taupo, Queenstown, Christchurch, and the Global Games.

Luke Mealamu, Chairman of the Papatoetoe Rugby Club (center), with Club Manager Onosai Auva'aa (right) at the team blessing on Monday, thanking the parents and community of supporters for their efforts in fundraising for the Brisbane tour. Photo / LDR Mary Afemata

With the club’s former general manager, Junior Poluleuligaga, now in Australia, it was only fitting to visit him, leading to the rugby tour.

Under-12 Warriors coach Patrick Mulipola says it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for the kids.

“For them to represent all of New Zealand is truly awesome.

“I could see the excitement in their eyes that the kids knew that they were going to be representing not only our local Papatoetoe Club, but also New Zealand.”

The team has been together since 2018, with the majority of players still playing.

The Warriors have dominated their 2024 season with only one loss breaking their near-perfect record.

“Everyone knows there’s heaps of talent out in South Auckland,” he said.

“If we have the right channel for our young, youth players now, they can make it far in footy, in rugby or rugby league.”

Under-12 Warriors coach Peter Tafili says it’s exciting to tour internationally.

The Under-13 Red Diamonds girls' open team receive their blessing from Reverend Onosai Auva'aa, who is also the club's manager, reminding the girls that they will be representing not only themselves and the club, but their families and New Zealand. Photo / LDR Mary Afemata

“When we go to Brisbane they’re expecting us to be a strong team so no doubt they’ll be putting up some strong teams for us to play and they’ll see it as Australia team versus New Zealand team.”

Mealamu estimated each team has raised over $40,000 for the trip, including support from local boards.

Ōtara Papatoetoe and Māngere Ōtāhuhu local boards supported the teams as players reside in both local board areas.

This included $2000 funding and local board Excellence awards, which provided players $400 each.

“We’re forever grateful to the local boards,” says Mealamu

Ōtara Papatoetoe Local Board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia said they are proud to provide Excellence Awards for the community.

The Excellence Awards support local residents and organisations that represent the area and showcase their outstanding achievements.

“These young players had a successful season and can now expand their sporting experience playing at an overseas tournament,” says Apulu.

“We also hope, Excellence Award recipients come back with their newfound experience and skills gained, to continue to serve and lead back home, here in Ōtara-Papatoetoe, whether that’s on the sports field, in the classroom, at the lectern, on stage, or at home with younger siblings and cousins.”

