Dame Lisa Carrington shares dual language children’s book

Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) unveiled her new children’s book, Lisa Chases a Champion, and the reo Māori version Lisa Carrington me he toa whakaihuwaka during a lively book signing event outside of Whitcoulls Sylvia Park on Saturday morning.

Produced by Huia Publishers the story follows an eight-year Carrington who dreams of participating in a big surf competition but grapples with self-doubt and fear of failure. “It’s a story about courage, showing up and doing your best,” Carrington said during the signing.

“These are lessons that resonate not just with children but with adults too. My family has always been my cornerstone and that’s a key message in this book.”

As New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian with nine Olympic medals including eight golds, Carrington knows something about overcoming obstacles. Her journey is echoed in the book as young Lisa receives encouragement from her coach, family and a talented paddler named Māia.

Carrington aims to reach every child in New Zealand with her story and says it was important that there were two versions of the book. “Te Ao Māori is really important to me... I’m continuously learning te reo Māori and finding ways to incorporate that into my life. Now that I’m on a break, I have more time to focus on it.”

The book includes a heartfelt handwritten note to young readers, encouraging them to believe in themselves. Additionally, it features online teacher support materials designed to help educators foster discussions around the themes of the story.

Both books are available in bookstores across the motu.